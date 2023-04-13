Ron DeSantis' aides told to stop Florida Republicans from endorsing Trump: Report

Republican lawmakers in Florida are being approached by Gov. Ron DeSantis's aides in an effort to stop them endorsing Donald Trump for president, according to a report.

DeSantis has instructed his team members to call at least six members of Florida’s congressional delegation in an effort to halt any endorsement, according to an NBC News report. The media outlet cited four anonymous sources close to the six individuals who were called by the DeSantis machine: Reps. Aaron Bean, Vern Buchanan, Kat Cammack, Mario Diaz-Balart, Laurel Lee, and Greg Steube.

One Republican consultant for one of those contacted said that there's "clearly some angst from the DeSantis camp that so many members of the state’s congressional delegation are throwing their support behind Trump.” The consultant noted that Rep. Matt Gaetz and Rep. Byron Donalds have already endorsed Trump for the 2024 spot.

“Gaetz going with Trump is one thing, but Byron’s endorsement of the former president undoubtedly rattled some cages," the GOP consultant said, according to the report.

It was after the Donalds endorsement that DeSantis' team began making calls, according to NBC, which noted that Donalds' endorsement "was seen as more significant than previous congressional endorsements for a handful of reasons." Those purported reasons include that the DeSantis administration gave billions of dollars for Donalds' constituents after Hurricane Ian hit the region in 2022.

The contentious battle for the Republican nomination in 2024 comes as Trump himself faces criminal charges in connection with a purported hush-money case.