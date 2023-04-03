Ron DeSantis orders investigation into 'ethical violations' after Disney outwits his takeover

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has ordered an investigation into Disney after the company outmaneuvered him in a legal battle for a special tax district.

Before DeSantis could sign a bill to take over the Reedy Creek Development District, the board quietly signed its power over to Disney in a binding declaration that does not expire until the death of the last descendant of England's King Charles III.

On Monday, DeSantis wrote a letter to Florida's chief inspector general demanding an investigation.

The letter noted that Disney's move was "designed to usurp the authority" of the newly legislated Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD).

"These collusive and self-dealing arrangements aim to nullify the recently passed legislation, undercut Florida's legislative process, and defy the will of Floridians," DeSantis wrote in the letter. "In addition, based on initial observations of counsel, the RCID board's actions appear to suffer from serious legal infirmities, including, among other things, inadequate notice, lack of consideration, improper delegation of authority, and ethical violations, such as conflicts of interest and self-dealing."

DeSantis said the "thorough review" should report any "legal or ethical violations" to the appropriate authorities.

King Charles III's connection came after the Reedy board put in place a Royal Lives Clause, a centuries-old legal tactic that comes from the UK and was historically used to ensure a trust's future.

The governor has been at war with Disney since the company ordered Covid-19 safety measures. Disney has also been at odds with the governor over the state's so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill.

