Ron DeSantis scolds Ukraine over Elon Musk: 'Don't bite the hand that feeds you'
Governor Ron DeSantis on Facebook

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) took time out of his hurricane recovery efforts on Monday to admonish Ukrainian officials who pressed Elon Musk to continue funding internet service in the war-torn country.

"They've actually been using his devices to defend their country and I guess some people in the government were attacking Musk!" DeSantis said during a press conference on Monday. "And I'm just thinking to myself, like, he's doing this for free. Don't bite the hand that feeds you. Good Lord!"

The governor said that Musk had provided hundreds of his StarLink satellite internet devices to Florida's hurricane victims.

"We didn't have to ask him," DeSantis noted.

