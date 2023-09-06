Ron DeSantis puts right-wing fringe group's leader on Ethics Commission

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed the leader of a right-wing fringe group to the Florida Ethics Commission, a press release from his office said.

Orlando Weekly reporter McKenna Schuler posted a screen capture of the release showing the Republican put Tina Descovich and Luis Fuste on the commission.

Descovich was the co-founder of "Moms for Liberty," a far-right group that was labeled an "extremist" group by civil rights watchdog, the Southern Poverty Law Center in July.

In its annual Year in Hate & Extremism report for 2022, the center linked the group to anti-government extremist organizations and compared it to "parent groups" that fought the re-segregation of public schools during the civil rights movement.

"They really are seeking to undermine public education holistically and to divide communities," said Rachel Carroll Rivas, deputy director for research, reporting and analysis at the SPLC. She explained that the SPLC has received many calls from concerned parents and educators who take issue with the Moms for Liberty's tactics and quick rise.

Under the guise of "parental rights," Moms for Liberty works to ban books from classrooms and libraries and challenge the teachings of African-American history, according to critics.