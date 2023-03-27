Ron DeSantis faces state ethics complaint for allegedly accepting illegal gifts

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is facing a state ethics complaint after allegedly accepting illegal gifts and donations.
The complaint was filed on Monday by Florida Democratic Chair Nikki Fried.
"Florida law prohibits Ron DeSantis or a member of his immediate family from soliciting or knowingly accepting, directly or indirectly, any gift from a political committee," the complaint states. "On February 21, 2023, Friends of Ron DeSantis paid $235,244.52 to the Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach... Media reports indicated that Ron DeSantis' top donors and supporters gathered at the Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach for a three-day retreat as part of an effort to increase his national profile in advance of an anticipated run for the Republican nomination as President of the United States in 2024."
According to the complaint, Friends of Ron DeSantis is a political action committee formed to promote the governor's anticipated presidential campaign.
The complaint claims that DeSantis flouted Florida law because Friends of Ron DeSantis spent $235,000 at Four Seasons Palm Beach, $142,000 at Four Seasons Miami, and $11,000 at Dirty French Steakhouse while soliciting support for his 2024 presidential campaign.
DeSantis is also facing a separate ethics complaint from allies of former President Donald Trump.