Ron DeSantis was supposed to speak at prayer conference promoting 'traditional marriage' — but he didn't show up
Ron DeSantis speaking with attendees at a "Unite & Win Rally" at Arizona Financial Theatre. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) is running for reelection in Florida, but he's been spending a lot of time at national GOP events around the country instead of campaigning in his home state.

Over the weekend, DeSantis was supposed to be one of the speakers at a Family Research Council conference called "Prayer Vote Stand" in Atlanta. But according to Religion Dispatches, he was a "no-show."

Former Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback told the anti-LGBTQ activists that they must form their own groups that promote so-called "religious freedom" and organize around different faith communities.

Religious freedom has become a buzzword for the religious right, that means they have the power to discriminate against whoever they want without consequence because it falls under the protection of their faith. In reality, it means that a Christian baker can refuse service to an LGBTQ couple on religious grounds. LGBTQ teachers can be denied jobs at Christian schools.

The Family Research Council has long promoted anti-LGBTQ policies and opposed marriage equality, which is supported by 71 percent of Americans, according to a June 2022 poll.

"The night’s closing speakers are especially low-energy," Religion Dispatches described. "While the summit’s schedule indicated that hard-right Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was invited to speak tonight, DeSantis is a no-show."

It's unclear why DeSantis wasn't there if he was expected to be. He was spotted in Kansas City, however, campaigning for Kansas Republican gubernatorial candidate Derrick Schmidt, who was met with protesters.

