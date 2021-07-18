Gov. Ron DeSantis loses court battle against COVID safety demands: report

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) appears to have lost his ongoing efforts to break through any and all COVID-19 precautions. Axios reported Saturday that a federal appeals court ruled the Center for Disease Control could impose whatever health and safety restrictions it wants on reopening cruise ships.

"DeSantis sued the CDC in April and last month U.S. District Judge Steven Merryday granted a temporary injunction against the CDC framework for cruise ships," Axios said, citing the Miami Herald.

"By a 2-1 vote, the three-judge panel on the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals noted that the federal government had demonstrated 'requisite showing' to obtain the stay order allowing the CDC regulations to remain in place, but did not elaborate further," the report explained.

Norwegian Cruise Lines sued DeSantis last week over his ban on COVID travel passports, saying that they will move their business out of Florida if DeSantis continues to impose restrictions on their business.

According to the data, Florida has experienced a 70 percent increase in hospitalizations over the past 14 days. They've also had a 190 percent increase in cases in the past two weeks. One in five new COVID-19 cases in the United States are coming from a single state: Florida.

