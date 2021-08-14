'Governor of Florida is violating the Rule of Holes': CNN doc slams DeSantis' appearance on Fox News
Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis (screengrab)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was harshly criticized on CNN on Saturday after comments he made during an appearance on Fox News.

CNN anchor Jim Acosta played a clip of DeSantis telling Tucker Carlson that public health measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic are the "most significant threat to freedom" since the fall of the Berlin wall.

Dr. Jonathan Reiner put's the Florida Republican's arguments in context.

"I have news for the governor. a greater threat to freedom is being paralyzed in a drug-induced coma on a ventilator in an ICU," he said.

"The governor of Florida is violating the Rule of Holes," he explained. "You know the Rule of Holes, when you find yourself in a hole, stop digging. He has dug himself an enormous hole in Florida, he has handcuffed himself, he has removed the tools to suppress a pandemi,. enforcing masking requirements, closing down crowded venues, incentivizing people positively or negatively to get vaccinated."

"He has removed all of these tools and found himself in a deep, deep hole, yet he keeps digging," he said.

"And Tucker Carlson will just have him on to continue that digging," Acosta said. "It's incredible."

Watch:

Dr Jonathan Reiner www.youtube.com

