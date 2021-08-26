George Takei blasts GOP governors for ‘committing crimes against humanity’ with pandemic politics

Three GOP governors who may all be jockeying to be Republicans' 2024 presidential nominee were blasted on Thursday for their handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Famous actor and civil rights advocate George Takei harshley criticized the Republican governors on his popular Twitter account, which is followed by 3.2 million followers.

"Ron DeSantis, Greg Abbott and Kristi Roem are committing crimes against humanity," Takei said of the governors of Florida, Texas, and South Dakota, respectively.

All three states have been blasted for their coronavirus response.

"More people in Florida are catching the coronavirus, being hospitalized and dying of Covid-19 now than at any previous point in the pandemic, underscoring the perils of limiting public health measures as the Delta variant rips through the state," The New York Times reports.

"Kentucky and Texas joined a growing list of states that are seeing record numbers of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in a surge that is overwhelming doctors and nurses and afflicting more children," the Associated Press reports.

And South Dakota has seen a surge in coronavirus after Gov. Noem welcomed the Sturgis motorcycle rally.

"South Dakota counted 3,819 new cases in the past two weeks, including seven deaths, up from 644 cases in the 14 days preceding it. That makes it the state with the largest percent increase in Covid cases in the past two weeks," NBC News reports. "Meade County, home to Sturgis, has counted 330 new cases in the last two weeks, up from the 20 reported in the two weeks before the rally, according to Johns Hopkins University's case count. The 1,550 percent increase comes after the motorcycle rally, which usually draws around half a million people, possibly had its biggest year ever, according to County Sheriff Ron Merwin."