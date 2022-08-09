Ron DeSantis refuses to allow firearms at his rallies — even after saying 'gun-free zones' aren't safe
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) hasn't announced whether or not he'll run for president in 2024, but as he tries to promote himself and other GOP candidates, he's traveling the country with a gun-free zone for events, despite the fact that he's decried such zones as being ripe targets for mass shooters.

"The Buffalo guy said he wanted to go where he knew there wouldn't be blowback from people being armed, and so he tried to find a gun-free zone," DeSantis said about the mass shooter that opened fire at a grocery store in New York state.

But as Insider discovered, DeSantis has a gun-free zone of his own to protect his own safety. While he's in Arizona, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, firearms will be strictly prohibited. And it isn't liberals who are showing up to greet the Florida guy with an AR-15.

Turning Points USA will be hosting "Unite & Win" events with candidates including DeSantis, Kari Lake, Doug Mastriano, J.D. Vance and Blake Masters.

READ MORE: 'I'd be advising my client to tell their family I'm looking at jail time': Mueller prosecutor on the FBI's Trump raid

The event says that there is to be "NO CCW," also known as concealed weapons, "in Event Zone." Ironically, Turning Points USA has shared memes mocking such zones in the past.

Screen capture of Turning Point USA meme about gun free zonesCaptured by Insider

While DeSantis is campaigning around the country, his state is having a crisis in education. There is such a large teacher shortage that the state desperately seeks 9,000 more teachers in the next month.

For the past 16 years, Florida has steadily seen an increase in graduation rates in the state. Once DeSantis took over, however, those numbers slowed considerably. Last year, the graduation rates increased just 0.1 percent, according to his own Florida Department of Education.

Guns SmartNews