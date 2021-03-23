‘If Ron DeSantis doesn’t have anything to hide why won’t he turn over the data’: Florida reporter

While Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) drew criticism for holding back data on nursing homes, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) has been hiding data on the coronavirus infections and vaccine distribution, according to Mary Ellen Klas of the Miami Herald.

Speaking to MSNBC on Tuesday, host Ayman Mohyeldin explained that of the 30 million COVID-19 cases in the United States, 2 million belong to the state of Florida, the third-most in the United States. However, there's a greater concern that the data for the state has never been reported correctly.

DeSantis is also facing allegations of favoritism for vaccines. The grocery store Publix is one of DeSantis' biggest corporate supporters, and they were shipped 1 out of 4 vaccines in the entire state of Florida. They've never submitted to the state any plan for how they'll do the distribution for the vaccine. When asked about it, DeSantis went off on reporters shouting that it was "wrong" and a fake narrative."



There was also a report weeks ago that a gated community with DeSantis donors were given vaccines sooner than other areas of the state. After the neighborhood was vaccinated, a Republican former governor donated $250,000 to DeSantis, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

"The problem is that there are a lot of questions surrounding this, and we have been asking, you know, if the governor doesn't have anything to hide, why not just present us with the data?" asked Klas. "And where the distribution happened and when, and who was in charge of distributing? But they won't turn over that information. So, we are left to continue to speculate. It's pretty clear that there were places that were early recipients of the vaccine in Florida, and they were the people that got vaccines ahead of the line. This includes people who are founders of a hospital chain and, as you mentioned, there's a yacht community in the Keys that received early access. We just don't know why it is that that they were given this kind of attention."

See the full interview in the video below: