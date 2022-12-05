Ron DeSantis accepting up to $1 million per donor for 'VIP' tickets to his inauguration
Ron DeSantis speaking with attendees at a "Unite & Win Rally" at Arizona Financial Theatre. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) is charging up to $1 million for inauguration sponsorships that include VIP seating and other benefits.

A breakdown of sponsorship packages obtained by Politico showed that donors are asked to fork out between $25,000 and $1 million.

Up to five donors can sponsor the inauguration at the $1 million level. Those donors will receive "access for 10 individuals to the VIP seating section of the Searing-In Ceremony."

The donor will also get "VIP" tickets to other events where they are promised photo opportunities with the governor, including a candlelight dinner.

Other packages were available at $500,000, $200,000, $100,000, $50,000, and $25,000 levels.

Politico noted that DeSantis' inauguration may be one of his final significant fundraising events before declaring himself a candidate for president.

"But once DeSantis becomes a federal candidate, his ability to raise large amounts for Republicans in his home state will be limited, meaning that the inauguration celebration may be one of the last big events where he can help send money to the state party," the report said. "Florida doesn’t limit how much can be given to the state party and state political committee, nor does it bar donations from corporations."

DeSantis is expected to be sworn in at noon on Jan. 3.

