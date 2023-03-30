Trump mocks DeSantis for losing Fox viewers
SUNRISE, FLORIDA - Donald Trump introduces Florida Governor Ron DeSantis during a homecoming campaign rally at the BB&T; Center on November 26, 2019 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump spent his afternoon giggling over poll numbers showing Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) failing to persuade Fox viewers to support him over Trump.

The Fox poll showed Trump at 43 percent support in Feb. 2023, and DeSantis at 28 percent. After a rollout of his book, a tour of early primary states and a slew of speeches and appearances on Fox, DeSantis fell to 24 percent. Trump, by contrast, went up to 54 percent support among Republican primary voters.

"It’s bad news for Ron DeSanctimonious and his RINO Globalist Donors," Trump needled the Florida governor. "Probably because of his terrible Votes against Social Security and MediCare (sic), and also, of course, because people love the job I did as President of the United States. We were Number One (sic) in every category, respected all over the World, and now our Country is going down the 'tubes'—We are a Failing Nation!" (sic)

Less than 30 minutes later, Trump had to post another comment trashing DeSantis and his falling numbers.

"FoxNews Viewers are VERY Happy about the just released FoxNews Polling that shows Ron DeSanctimonious being absolutely CRUSHED and, more importantly, dropping like a ROCK!" Trump wrote.

The drop comes a month after DeSantis saw a loss in support in the Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll. The poll then showed Trump leading DeSantis 46 percent to 23 percent. It was a 5 percent decrease for DeSantis since Jan. 2023.

The news comes on the same day that DeSantis is being mocked for being outwitted by the cartoon character "Mickey Mouse."

