Ron DeSantis vows 'not to play politics' with lives ahead of new migrant flights to Dem states
Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) said on Tuesday that he was "not going to play politics" with people's lives as his state prepares to fly more migrants to Democratic states.

While guest hosting Hugh Hewitt's radio show, Kurt Schlichter asked DeSantis how he reduced "friction" with the Biden administration during recovery from Hurricane Ian.

"With respect to the White House," DeSantis recalled, "they said [President Joe Biden] is calling these Democrat mayors in Tampa Bay but he refuses to talk to the governor. So I was asked about it at a press conference and I said, 'Guys, nobody has done more to stand up against Biden's policies than us here in Florida.'"

"But at the same time, I've got people's lives and property and livelihood in jeopardy and I'm not going to play politics with that," he vowed. "So my phone line is open. We want all the support we can get from all the various levels of government and we need to move forward in one team."

The Associated Press reported on Monday that DeSantis' government is planning to send additional flights of migrants to Democratic states after one group was recently sent to Martha's Vineyard.

Although two additional flights were postponed during the hurricane, they are expected to occur by Dec. 1.

“While Florida has had all hands on deck responding to our catastrophic hurricane, the immigration relocation program remains active,” DeSantis aide Taryn Fenske confirmed.

