DeSantis says trafficking migrants to Martha's Vineyard was humane because he gave them 'maps'
Twitter/screen grab

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) on Monday defended sending roughly 50 migrants to Martha's Vineyard. The governor said the stunt was not inhumane because the migrants were given maps of their destination.

During an interview, conservative radio host Erick Erickson asked DeSantis to respond to allegations that the migrants were mistreated.

"This is done with a vendor that the state of Florida has contracted with," DeSantis explained. "And the vendor got written consent forms from everybody that was transported. Also provided a packet that had a map of Martha's Vineyard, numbers on the Vineyard for social services as well as for the state of Massachusetts."

"So, there was no doubt that's where they were going," he added. "And, in fact, when they were getting ready to do the transport, there were some of the migrants who said, 'You know what? I don't want to go to Massachusetts.'"

Later in the interview, DeSantis said he is ready to accept "refugees" from Georgia if Democrat Stacey Abrams wins her bid for governor.

Many migrants taken to Martha's Vineyard are now calling for an investigation into their treatment.

Listen to the audio clip below.

