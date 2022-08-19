‘You want to kill a snake, you cut off its head': Dem reveals plan to end Florida GOP's 'radical' policies

"They're now — their public position is — [Bobb's] position last night was, you got to go check with the maintenance people, basically. Somebody's got to call a janitor to find out exactly how secure this room was," said anchor John Heilemann. "If that's really their public posture, is that not damaging for them, politically if not legally?"

"I would tell you right now, it looks to me like Donald Trump is going into the major leagues with some minor league lawyers," said Taylor. "That lawyer that you just featured was planted by the White House to work under me while I worked at the Department of Homeland Security, and I will say, we did not trust that individual in some cases with a photocopier, let alone handling a federal case like this ... I don't feel convinced by the arguments Christina Bobb made on television. This is the type of thing that would get people thrown in jail if they were anyone but the president of the United States. This makes Hillary Clinton's emails look like a child's petting zoo. I mean, this is massively significant, that they were storing information, allegedly of this high classification, down in a basement."

Taylor, who famously wrote the anonymous New York Times op-ed about a "resistance" within Trump's own White House, outlined that Trump wants to use information in the affidavit to take down anyone who spilled the beans on him — because Taylor himself was targeted by Trump when he wrote against the administration.

READ: Cheney: Mike Pence is in 'discussions' with J6 panel about testifying

"The other thing I would add, John, is earlier, you know, you were wondering why Trump would ask for the affidavit to be redacted," said Taylor. "I really think this is about revenge, and I have been on the receiving end of it when I was still anonymous. Trump tried desperately every way to find out who the critic was. I think he wants the affidavit released because he wants to know who around him is ratting him out. And he's worried about what else might come out. That's what Donald trump wants to see, and his lawyers probably won't be able to hold him back."

Watch below or at this link.