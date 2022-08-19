‘You want to kill a snake, you cut off its head': Dem reveals plan to end Florida GOP's 'radical' policies
Ron DeSantis / Gage Skidmore

The only statewide elected Democrat in Florida argued on Friday that the Sunshine State's radicalization will end if controversial Gov. Ron DeSantis is removed from office in the November midterm elections.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried was interviewed by NBC News' Chuck Todd ahead of Tuesday's primary campaign where Fried is facing off against Rep. Charlie Crist to challenge DeSantis, Florida Politics reported.

“We take Ron DeSantis out of the conversation and out of the equation here, and the Republicans can go back to just being conservative, not this radicalization that we’ve seen here in the state of Florida,” she argued.

“When you want to kill a snake, you cut off its head," Fried said.

She argued how her administration would be different.

Fried said, "the Republicans know that I’m not necessarily going to just sit back and let them run the show. I’m going to use the power of the veto pen. I’m going to use the power of calling Special Sessions, and they’re going to figure out that it is a lot easier to work with me than to fight me every step along the way.”

