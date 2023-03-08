Ron DeSantis threatens to 'run a boat' smuggling unvaccinated tennis player despite DHS ban

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) claimed on Wednesday he would "run a boat from the Bahamas" to skirt vaccination policies for number 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic.

In recent weeks, DeSantis has been at odds with the Biden administration after Djokovic declined to receive a Covid-19 vaccination before entering the U.S.

"Djokovic has already had Covid," Desantis said at an event on Wednesday. "You know, there's something called natural immunity, which the CDC didn't want to recognize, but we all know is a fact of life."

"And so he poses zero risk to the United States, zero risk to the state of Florida, and zero risk to Miami. So he should be allowed to compete," the governor said.

DeSantis added: "Now, I would run a boat from the Bahamas here for him. I would do that 100%. But... But I think his people are looking at it, and I'm not sure that's the way they want to come into the country, which I understand. I think it'd be a great moment, but you know, nevertheless."

It was unclear how DeSantis would gain Djokovic entry to the country without flouting U.S. immigration law.

The Department of Homeland Security has previously denied an exemption for the tennis player.

Watch the video below.