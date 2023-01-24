'This is a disgrace': Ron DeSantis sparks protests by receiving same award as Abraham Lincoln

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is expected to face protests on Tuesday when he receives an award that was once given to President Abraham Lincoln.

WPVI reported that the Union League of Philadelphia would "bestow its highest honor" on the governor. DeSantis is set to receive the gold medal award that was first bestowed on Lincoln.

In recent days, DeSantis has come under fire for banning an AP African-American studies course. His administration has said the course "lacks educational value and is contrary to Florida law."

Some members of the Union League threatened to resign after DeSantis was offered the award.

And multiple organizations said that they would protest the awards ceremony. They include the Black Clergy of Philadelphia, the NAACP, Black Women's Leadership Council, Philadelphia NOW, the National Action Network, and members of the Philadelphia City Council.

In a Facebook broadcast on Monday, Rev. Alyn E. Waller of the Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church said that the groups "are coming together to raise our voice against this action."

"This is a disgrace. It is wrong. It is a smack in the face of the people of this city," Waller explained. "How are you going to honor someone in a city that is 44% African American, and he has determined that an AP course on African American history has no educational value? That is not acceptable."

Protesters scheduled a press conference for noon on Tuesday.

Watch the video message below from Rev. Alyn E. Waller.