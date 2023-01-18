Ron DeSantis pushes bill permanently banning COVID-19 mandates in Florida

"You know, this is a clown car that was coming," said Joy Behar. "I mean, let's face it. This has been coming because Kevin McCarthy has no soul. He has no ethics. He has no morals. He has no spine. I don't know -- he's a shell of a human being in my opinion. He crawled to get this position which he could lose like that. Not only that, but Marjorie Taylor Greene called president Biden a piece of excrement. I don't want somebody like that representing my country. We may hate Trump. I don't hate him. I find him to be deplorable, but I've never called him a piece of -- I would never say that. This is somebody sitting in the House of Representatives on a committee. She's on the Homeland Security Committee and she doesn't believe that a plane went into the Pentagon on 9/11."

Greene has blamed "the internet" for her conspiratorial beliefs.

Sara Haines brought up the fact that Greene has suggested that mass shootings are fake.

Sunny Hostin called the appointment the "most insulting" of the decisions by Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

"I can't believe someone like that would be put on a committee that's responsible for the security of our homeland," said Hostin. "When we know that gun violence and domestic terrorism are the number one threats against our country."

But it was Alyssa Farah Griffin, former White House communications strategist for Donald Trump, who made it clear that the idea of having a 9/11 denier on Homeland Security is "horrifying."

"But, right now, a lot of its focus should be on homegrown terror threats, like the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers," said Griffin. "She said, if I had been organizing Jan. 6th we would have won and we would have been armed. That's a woman who should be on no committees much less Homeland Security. But I was also frustrated by the Oversight Committee appointments because I believe Congress has a role in oversight of the executive branch, the constitutional role, and there are some things I would like to see investigated. The crisis at the border. It's a humanitarian crisis. The withdrawal from Afghanistan, but by appointing these people, it's totally unserious, and it looks so partisan, and it's just going to be, you know, what can we do to bash Biden?"

