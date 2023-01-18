Ron DeSantis pushes bill permanently banning COVID-19 mandates in Florida

Florida's GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing a bill that would permanently ban COVID-19 mitigation measures in his state, NBC News reports.
The bill would forever ban masking requirements in schools and businesses, and so-called vaccine passports showing proof of inoculation. It would also prevent employers from hiring or firing workers based on their vaccine status and would ban the firing or de-licensing of medical professionals who disagree with COVID-19 protocols.
In a press release, DeSantis said that when the world "lost its mind, Florida was a refuge of sanity, serving strongly as freedom’s linchpin."
“These measures will ensure Florida remains this way and will provide landmark protections for free speech for medical practitioners," DeSantis declared.
"During a roundtable he convened of Covid vaccine skeptics and opponents — including his own surgeon general — DeSantis formally called on the state Supreme Court to impanel a grand jury to investigate whether pharmaceutical companies criminally misled Floridians about the side effects of vaccines. The move, which is at odds with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, was also widely panned among figures in Trump’s orbit," NBC News' report stated. "The Florida Supreme Court approved DeSantis’ request late last month."