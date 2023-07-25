'Embrace being the underdog': Ron DeSantis campaign outlines its 'reset' plan

Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis' campaign has reportedly revealed how it will "reset" after failing to gain traction.

Journalist Ben Jacob first published "messaging guidance" bearing the DeSantis campaign logo that he was told was sent to key supporters after reports said DeSantis was cutting one-third of his staff.

"The RDFP campaign is taking aggressive steps to streamline operations, focus its messaging, position itself as the underdog in the 2024 Republican primary, and re-emphasize the campaign's greatest asset: Governor DeSantis and his family," the document states.

According to the guidance, DeSantis will "utilize campaign staff cuts to reinvest in what will win."

"We will embrace being the underdog and use the media's ongoing narrative about the campaign to fuel momentum on the ground with voters," the statement adds. "Ron DeSantis loves being the underdog and he's ready to prove everyone wrong again."

Read the talking points below.