Ron DeSantis must 'pay a political price' for his latest COVID scandal: former Obama strategist

On Wednesday's edition of MSNBC's "The Beat," former Obama strategist Cornell Belcher tore into Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) amid new reporting that his administration is improperly concealing public data revealing damning COVID-19 infection rates.

"The evidence that the governor's policies are making it worse, and his administration is not clear in the link of whether he was in on it, but his administration covering up the actual way that the death rate is bad and getting worse — what are your views?" asked anchor Ari Melber.

"What's important here is, will he pay a price for it?" said Belcher. "What we've seen time and time again is Republicans doing this sort of thing and going against the will of the majority, and they don't think they have to pay a price for it. The numbers in Florida are clear where voters are, and particularly women in Florida, where you have 65 percent or plus better of women in Florida want teachers to be masked, and the governor is fighting that. The question becomes, will he pay a political price for this?"

"We have to connect these lives to the health and welfare of children," continued Belcher. "If you connect these lives to the health and welfare of children that he's on the wrong side, taking care and looking out for the young people of the state, I think we have a good argument to give women to vote against him."



Watch below: