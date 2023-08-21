Ron DeSantis slammed for calling Trump followers ‘listless vessels’

Republican presidential candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Speaks to guests at Ashley's BBQ Bash hosted by Congresswoman Ashley Hinson on Aug. 6, 2023, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. - Scott Olson/Getty Images North America/TNS
Ron DeSantis is coming under attack for deriding supporters of former President Donald Trump as “listless vessels,” an insult that some have compared to Hillary Clinton’s infamous 2016 “deplorables” jab. In an interview with a conservative Florida publication, the Florida governor and Republican presidential candidate used the phrase to explain why right-wing voters need to move on from Trump. “If all we are is listless vessels that are just supposed to follow whatever happens to come down the pike on Truth Social every morning, that’s not going to be a durable movement,” DeSantis told the Flo...