Florida Republicans advance bill to fine social media companies for banning extremists: report

This Monday, the Florida Senate voted to approve a measure that will crack down on social media platforms that ban users, CBS Miami reports. The measure will now go to the House.

"DeSantis has made a priority of the issue after decisions by Twitter and Facebook to block former President Donald Trump from their platforms in January after Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol to try to prevent certification of President Joe Biden's election victory," CBS Miami reports. "The bill, in part, would bar social-media companies from removing political candidates from the companies' platforms. Companies that violate the prohibition could face fines of $100,000 a day for statewide candidates and $10,000 a day for other candidates."

According to the bill's sponsor, Ray Rodrigues (R-Estero), "big tech is not a free market."

"When the battle is between a monopoly on one side and hard-working Americans on the other, the right side of history has always been on the side of the people," Rodrigues said. "It has never been on the side of the monopolies, not in this country."

