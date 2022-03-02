'Take them off': Video catches Ron DeSantis scolding students for wearing masks at his photo op

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) appeared disgusted on Wednesday as he told students at the University of South Florida to remove their masks before his press conference began.

“You do not have to wear those masks,” DeSantis told the group of students who were standing behind his podium. “I mean, please take them off. Honestly, it’s not doing anything and we’ve gotta stop with this COVID theater."

"So if you want to wear it, fine, but this is ridiculous,” he added with a groan.

During the press conference, DeSantis praised Ukrainians who are fighting a Russian invasion. But the Florida governor suggested that the French people would not stand up to President Vladimir Putin if he invaded France.

“A lot of other places around the world, they just fold the minute there’s any type of adversity," DeSantis opined. "I mean, can you imagine, if he went into France, do you think they’d do anything to put up a fight? Probably not.”

Watch the video below from WFLA.