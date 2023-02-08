First trial for DeSantis' war on 'voter fraud' ends with Republican found guilty — but not for voter fraud

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) founded the Florida Office of Election Crimes and Security and their first act was to arrest 20 people who voted because they thought that the new law allowing almost all felons to vote gave them the right to cast a ballot. Most of the charges against those people didn't stick because the crime is "knowingly" casting a ballot when you know you can't.

But one person that was caught during the DeSantis crackdown was Republican Nathan Hart. His trial unfolded last week, but not for voter fraud charges, said the Tampa Bay Times.

Hart voted in the 2020 election, but he was found guilty of lewd or lascivious molestation, which barred him from voting.

"Hart was charged with two third-degree felonies, which carry a penalty of up to five years in prison, in the voter fraud case. On Tuesday night, a jury found him guilty of false affirmation, but not guilty of voting by an unqualified electorate," the Times reported.

He was ultimately found guilty of "false affirmation but not guilty of voting by an unqualified electorate."

Prosecutors are asking for five years in prison, while the defense is asking for "time served." He previously turned down an offer of two years of probation. Another judge offered him "time served" if he pleaded guilty, but Hart turned that down too.

”I don’t think that I willingly did, or knowingly did, anything wrong,” he said in court. “So I would like to fight to get it dismissed.”

Sentencing will unfold at the end of Feb.

Read the full report at the Tampa Bay Times.