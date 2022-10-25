'Like a deer in headlights': Charlie Crist goes on Fox News to tout DeSantis debate 'knockout'

Former Florida Gov. Charlie Crist (D) agreed to a Fox News interview following a debate where Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis would not commit to serving a full four-year term.

Fox News host Bill Hemmer noted that pundits believed Crist needed a "knockout punch" in Monday's debate to defeat DeSantis.

"You needed a knockout and that did not happen," Hemmer said.

"I think it did," Christ laughed. "What happened was I asked whether or not Gov. DeSantis, if reelected, would serve a full four-year term. He was like a deer in the headlights, Bill. He wouldn't answer the question. He couldn't answer the question. And he wasn't going to be honest with the people of Florida."

"Look, he's running for president," the Democrat added. "I think we all know that. He wouldn't admit it last night but that's what's happening. And when you do that and you're traveling all over the country in the way that he is, raising money and doing other things to try to promote that '24 race, you don't pay attention to our property taxes, our property insurance that are going up, that I brought down when I was governor the first time."

