Ron DeSantis makes move to continue war on Disney after being hit by lawsuit

Just a little over a week after Disney sued Ron DeSantis alleging “a targeted campaign of government retaliation," the Florida governor has signed yet another bill taking aim at the entertainment giant.

While some said DeSantis bit off more than he could chew in his war on Disney, the governor is taking another big bite. In this case, he reportedly signed into law a bill that allows his hand-picked board to override agreements created by Disney when it was in charge of the board members. This is the same DeSantis-chosen board that recently voided a contract preserving Disney's self-governing powers its own special taxing district.

Now, DeSantis has signed a bill into law that "allows the board he chose to oversee Disney World’s sprawling 25,000-acre domain to ignore development agreements approved by the previous board handpicked by the entertainment giant," according to the Orlando Sentinel.

"DeSantis signed the bill (SB 1604) on Friday, a day after the Senate approved it," the outlet reported. "Sarasota Sen. Joe Gruters, a former chair of the Republican Party of Florida, sided with Senate Democrats in voting against the bill."

IN OTHER NEWS: ‘Raw and graphic’ Trump deposition video could be devastating to his defense: legal experts

DeSantis reportedly had a personal hand in amending the legislation.

"The bill’s original focus was on land use law, but the sponsor, Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill, added language that DeSantis wanted," the article says. "It allows a newly created independent district to not comply with any decisions made by the previous board up to three months before the new board was created."

Not everyone in Florida is on board.

“When are we going to stop playing whack-a-mouse and focus on solving the real issues that Floridians face?” asked Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, according to the Orlando Sentinel. “This is really getting old and I understand DeSantis’ presidential bid is tanking and he needs to take on Mickey Mouse to look big and bad to his base but really, Governor — just let it go.”