Ron Jeremy indicted on 30 charges of rape and sexual assault of 21 victims

Adult film star Ron Jeremy was officially indicted on 30 counts of sexual assault and rape in the Los Angeles County District Court Wednesday, TMZ reported. The grand jury issued the indictment last week, but it was just unsealed Wednesday.

Jeremy pleaded not guilty on all counts that range from forcible rape to other forced activities as well as assault with the intent to commit rape and lewd acts upon a child under the age of 14.

The charges also include an accusation that Jeremy assaulted 21 women over the course of 23 years in ages ranging from 14 to 51.

"Among the allegations, prosecutors say Jeremy stands accused of raping a 19-year-old woman during a photoshoot in the San Fernando Valley back in October 1996, raping a 26-year-old woman at a nightclub in 2000, and raping a 17-year-old girl at a home in Woodland Hills in 2008," said TMZ.



Read the full report.