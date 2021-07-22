'Don't feel like my time has been successful': GOP's Ron Johnson explains why he may not run in 2022
Ron Johnson speaks to CNN (screen grab)

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) said in an interview this week that he may not run for re-election in 2022, while also acknowledging that he has not achieved many of his goals in his two terms in the Senate.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Johnson said in an interview this week that he "may not be the best candidate" to help the GOP retake the Senate last year, and he blamed the media for purportedly damaging his public image.

"I wouldn't run if I don't think I could win, if I don't think I was the best person to be able to win," he said.

Johnson also admitted that his 11 years in the Senate have been largely unsuccessful.

"I feel really bad that I've been here now probably 11 years and we've doubled the debt," he said. "Obamacare's still in place, and we've doubled the debt. I don't feel like my time here has been particularly successful."

Wisconsin Democrats pounced on Johnson's admission that he has not been successful as a senator.

""We, like many Wisconsinites, agree with Ron Johnson that his 12 years in the Senate has not been successful for Wisconsin," Democratic Party of Wisconsin spokesperson Philip Shulman said. "Johnson's self-serving agenda attempted to strip protections for pre-existing conditions from Wisconsinites, encouraged people not to get vaccinated against COVID-19, and sowed dysfunction in DC."

