GOP senator's campaign paid a lawyer connected to the Jan. 6 'fake electors' plot: report
Gage Skidmore.

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson made two payments to a law firm led by an attorney, James Troupis, who allegedly played a role in a plan to “fake electors” to reverse the 2020 election results -- an effort that is now under investigation by the Justice Department, NBC News reports.

"On July 26, 2022, Johnson’s campaign paid $13,287 to Troupis Law for 'legal consulting.' On Aug. 18, it paid $7,000 for what’s listed on his financial records as 'Recount: Legal Consulting.' Financial records suggest that the only other financial interactions between Troupis and Johnson came in 2010, when Troupis donated $1,000 to Johnson’s campaign fund," NBC News' report states.

Troupis was among a group of attorneys and Trump representatives named in government subpoenas over the matter in June. As NBC News points out, the scheme had slates of Republicans send forms to D.C. claiming Donald Trump won the 2020 election, despite the fact that he lost in their states.

IN OTHER NEWS: The Supreme Court ignored reality

"Johnson’s previous financial disclosures also reveal that during his 2022 campaign, he received $8,700 in donations from another Trump attorney, Kenneth Chesebro, who is accused in a Wisconsin civil lawsuit of playing a central role in orchestrating the false electors effort," reports NBC News.

Johnson is currently locked in one of the closest Senate races in the nation against Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.

Read the full report over at NBC News.

NOW WATCH: 'Low income people are going to vote like our democracy depends on it': Protests center poor voters' demands ahead of midterms

'Low income people are going to vote like our democracy depends on it' Protests center poor voters' www.youtube.com

SmartNews