Ron Johnson opposes affirmative action because 'there always probably will be racism'

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) suggested this week that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. would have opposed affirmative action college admission programs for minority students because the policies do not judge "the content of their character."

During an interview on Monday, conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt asked Johnson about his views on affirmative action policies.

"I thought back in the '60s era when Martin Luther King gave his 'I have a dream' speech,' I thought was a goal we pretty well all accepted that we really want to move to a society where we judge people based on the content of their character rather than the color of the skin," Johnson opined.

The senator said that he had seen "a great deal of progress" during his 67 years of living.

"There's always has been racism. There always probably will be racism but we really have moved to a color-brown — blind society," he said. "The left is trying to re-segregate society."

Johnson insisted that college admissions programs and critical race theory were "so unfortunate."

"Conservatives are not the dividers," he said. "We're not the angry ones. We're concerned. We're passionate about trying to save this country. It is the left that wants to fundamentally transform America."

