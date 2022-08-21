Ron Johnson says he only participated in election overthrow plot for 'a couple seconds'

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) has refused to speak to the Jan. 6 Committee because his participation in a plot to overturn the 2020 presidential election only lasted "a couple seconds."

During a recent interview, WISN's Matt Smith asked Johnson if he would agree to speak to the Jan. 6 Committee.

"No, I had nothing to do with Jan. 6," Johnson said.

"If they asked you to testify, would you?" Smith wondered.

"What would they ask me to testify about?" Johnson said.

"The Republican electors," Smith noted, referring to a fake slate of electors that Johnson was asked to deliver to then-Vice President Mike Pence in an effort to steal the election from Joe Biden.

"Again, another grotesque distortion," Johnson complained. "I had nothing to do with the alternate slate. I had no idea anybody was going to ask me to deliver those. My involvement in that -- that attempt to deliver spanned the course of a couple seconds."

The senator said that he "fielded three texts and sent two and talked to my chief of staff that somebody wants to deliver something."

"I knew nothing about it," he added. "In the end, those electors were not delivered because we found out from the vice president's staff they didn't want them delivered. End of story. I know that's been blown out of proportion."

"You think so," Smith remarked.

Johnson insisted that it was wrong to look at the plot to overturn the election as a "massive conspiracy."

"I had virtually no involvement!" he asserted. "Literally, my involvement lasted seconds. OK?"

Johnson initially denied having any knowledge of the alternate electors.

Watch the video below from WISN.