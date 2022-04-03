'I hate to do this': Ron Johnson shamelessly turns Fox News interview into desperate plea for donations

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) made a desperate plea for donations over the weekend because he claimed that "the media is trying to take me out."

During a Sunday interview on Fox News, Johnson told host Maria Bartiromo that media outlets are "complicit" in what he said was wrongdoing by Hunter Biden.

"We don't have any impartial mainstream media anymore," the senator opined. "They are advocates for the Democrat [sic] Party and now, Maria, quite honestly they're coming after me! They're trying to destroy me!"

"They've been trying to destroy me now for two years," he continued. "Democrats in Congress created a false intelligence product and accused Chuck Grassley and I of disseminating Russian disinformation, leaked that to the media. Of course, the media dutifully complied and smeared us! And now, as I'm trying to run for re-election here, they're trying to do the exact same things."

Johnson then begged for donations to his campaign.

"I hate to do this, Maria, but I am being attacked," he said. "The media is trying to take me out. I need resources."

The senator urged people to go to his website and donate.

"If you want us to get to the bottom of this, I'll become chairman of the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations," Johnson remarked. "I need your help to get re-elected so we can expose the truth because the media will not do it."

Johnson is running to serve another six years in office despite vowing to retire after two terms.

Watch the video below from Fox News.