'Explain yourself': Fox News host challenges Ron Johnson after he's booed at debate

Fox News host Bill Hemmer challenged Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) to explain himself after he was booed at a recent debate with Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.

Hemmer noted that Johnson was asked to name "admirable" qualities of his opponent but instead claimed that Barnes had "turned against America."

Johnson's remarks were met with groans and boos from the audience.

"The question was what do you find admirable about your opponent," Hemmer said. "And you chose to answer it the way you did and you heard the audience there. Go ahead and explain yourself."

"First of all, I did point out the fact that he was raised by loving parents," Johnson replied. "But it was a crowd comprised primarily of Marquette college students. We thought it was going to be 50 of our supporters, 50 of his. But instead, it was hundreds of Marquette college students."

"And they didn't like hearing the truth," the senator added. "When you go on Russia Today TV and you're willing to let yourself be used as a tool for Vladimir Putin propaganda, you know, what else would you call that then turning against your country?"

Johnson asserted that Barnes had been in "hiding during this campaign."

"He's not honest with Wisconsinites in terms of what he truly believes so, again, I guess the truth hurts when you're radical leftists," he concluded.

Watch the video below from Fox News.

