Ron Johnson defends breaking promise not to run again: 'Maybe I can help unify and heal this nation'
Ron Johnson speaks to CNN (screen grab)

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) this week said that he is running for another term in the Senate because he wants to "unify and heal this nation."

Earlier this year, Johnson broke his pledge to limit himself to two terms.

During a Tuesday interview on Fox News radio, host Brian Kilmeade asked Johnson why he refused to keep the promise

"You said two terms and I'm out," Kilmeade noted. "What made you stay in it because you were so consequential, it also made you a target?"

"I love this country," Johnson replied. "I see it's being torn apart. I see what has happened during the pandemic, the loss of freedom and I think I'm in a position where I can maybe help improve things."

"Maybe I can help unify and heal this nation," he added. "I've never walked away from a problem. In the end, I just couldn't walk away from this."

