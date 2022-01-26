Ron Johnson on taking care of children: 'I’ve never really felt it was society’s responsibility'
WKBT/screen grab

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) argued this week that society does not have a responsibility to take care of children.

Johnson made the remarks after WKBT asked him if he supports helping families who are in need of child care.

“People decide to have families and become parents, that’s something they need to consider when they make that choice,” Johnson insisted. “I’ve never really felt it was society’s responsibility to take care of other people’s children.”

