Ron Johnson pushes unproven Covid treatments: 'I don't care what drug will work — try a bunch of them'
Ron Johnson speaks to CNN (screen grab)

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) this week defended his attempts to undermine confidence in Covid-19 vaccines by suggesting that people should "try a bunch" of possibly dangerous therapies.

During an interview with the conservative Bold and Blunt podcast, Johnson was asked to respond to criticism over his misleading campaign against the Covid vaccine.

"They are doing far more than dismissing me. They're attacking me," Johnson complained before naming ivermectin, a deworming drug, as a possible Covid treatment.

"I don't care what drug will work," he said. "Try a bunch of them, particularly ones that are safe."

Johnson went on to defend the safety record of ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine. Neither drug is approved for treating Covid.

Watch the video clip below.

Video SmartNews