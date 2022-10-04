Ron Johnson admits 'one hour' involvement in election plot after claiming it was just 'seconds'
Ron Johnson speaks to CNN (screen grab)

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) reportedly admitted that his involvement in a plot to overthrow the 2020 election spanned one hour after previously claiming it only lasted a "couple of seconds."

Following the election, Johnson said that he was asked to give an alternate slate of electors to then-Vice President Mike Pence in an effort to give the presidency to then-President Donald Trump.

"I had virtually no involvement," the senator told a local reporter last month. "Literally, my involvement lasted seconds, OK?"

But on Tuesday, Johnson told NBC News correspondent Natasha Korecki that his involvement lasted "one hour."

"We turned over the texts," he insisted. "I think the [Jan. 6 Committee] smeared me. They had the full text between my chief of staff and that White House aide. They didn't release the full text. It shows the vice president or his staff was expecting these things, was supposed to get them through the post office. Jan. 6 Committee didn't release those."

Watch the video clip below.

