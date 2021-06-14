'They weren't rioting': Republican senator keeps trying to change the story on Capitol attack

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) tripled down on his assertion that the attack on the U.S. Capitol wasn't all that bad or dangerous.
Johnson, who didn't encounter any attackers on Jan. 6 and apparently hasn't viewed the closed-circuit camera video showing what happened that day. According to Johnson, he can tell it wasn't an "armed insurrection" because people were walking within the ropes.
That isn't true either, as photos and videos show.
In this video, rioters were seen breaking their way through barriers set up:
Two Senate committees assessing security at the U.S. Capitol in light of January's deadly attack recommended giving… https://t.co/VK2d0yHKz2— Reuters (@Reuters) 1623194400.0
A photo of this man shows that he went outside the ropes as well, into the Speaker's office and put his feet up on her desk:
Federal Judge Orders Man Who Sat At Nancy Pelosi's Desk During Capitol Attack To Remain In Jail… https://t.co/8wbTcbrrbi— GO247 BLOG (@GO247 BLOG) 1611926124.0
Repelling down to the floor of the House and walking onto the Senate floor are also beyond the ropes.
A Reporter’s Footage from Inside the Capitol Siege | The New Yorker www.youtube.com
More videos show several images of Capitol attackers making their way into offices and other Capitol rooms where the public is prohibited.
Inside the U.S. Capitol at the height of the siege | Visual Forensics www.youtube.com
It's unknown why Johnson continues to promote conspiracy theories about the Capitol attack or downplay the seriousness of it.
See the video below:
Ron Johnson says it doesn’t look like an armed insurrection because some people stayed within the rope lines https://t.co/7vZAhPpZCl— Acyn (@Acyn) 1623630459.0