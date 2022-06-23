'Just ridiculous': Anderson Cooper says Ron Johnson's defense is 'lamest thing I've ever heard'

CNN's Anderson Cooper was stunned by the explanations offered by GOP Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, who on Tuesday became the first Republican Senator implicated in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

CNN's Manu Raju explained his effort to learn more from Johnson.

"In fact, we asked him today, my colleague Ted Barrett asked him whether or not he in fact asked his aide any more information about this. He told me yesterday he had no information, no idea who was providing these fake electors to his office in which he would try to provide to Mike Pence on Jan. 6, 2021, if Pence had agreed," Raju reported.

"He said he had no idea who that person was. He told our colleague Ted Barrett today he wasn't going to ask any more questions about it because he called it a 'non-story.' And when asked whether or not he looked inside that envelope that included information about the fake electors, he said, 'No, I don't believe I did.' So Anderson a lot of questions about why he accepted information that was not vetted, says he doesn't know where it came from, says it may have come from a house intern initially the ultimately ended up in his chief of staff's hand and they made the effort to go to the vice president of the United States just before a joint session of Congress."

"No real explanation from the senator and he's also very clear he doesn't want to get to the bottom of it," he added.

"I'm sorry, this is just ridiculous," Cooper said.

"This is the lamest thing I've ever heard," he continued. "An intern forwarded a phony slate of electors to Ron Johnson's office and his chief of staff — without consulting Ron Johnson — approached the vice president's staffer on the most important day probably in the vice president's career, on a critical day in American history, with fake electors?"

"And on top of that, Ron Johnson says he's not going to ask any questions about how this happened? Just in terms of office management, wouldn't you want to figure out how it was possible that some unnamed intern is able to pass along a document to your chief of staff who then directly tries to -- I mean, it's insane," he said.

