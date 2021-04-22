Ron Johnson pressures Biden USPS nominees on whether they have been asked to fire Louis DeJoy

The Post Office became political last election when right before a number of Americans were voting by mail, Donald Trump's Postmaster General Louis DeJoy pulled out several sorting machines in major swing states. The mail was slowed dramatically, infuriating those who rely on USPS for important documents or prescription drugs.

CNN.com noted Thursday that Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) put nominees to the Post Office Board of Governors on the spot demanding that they reveal if they've been pressured to fire DeJoy. Portman even asked the three nominees, Anton Hajjar, Amber McReynolds and Ron Stroman, the question before his colleague asked the same question.

"They all told me they had not made any commitments and they had not been pressured," Portman said before asking the nominees if his assessment was accurate. They were all heard saying "yes" off-camera.

At a later point in the hearing, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) asked the same question, phrased differently.

Johnson asked the nominees if anyone throughout the process had discussed DeJoy's performance. All of the nominees said, "No, senator."

See the full report at CNN.com