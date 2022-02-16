Republican businessman nails Ron Johnson's political disaster as one of his own making
WKBT/screen grab

Wisconsin Republican businessman David Irwin can't help but notice that the state's GOP senator appears to be in political peril. According to his piece in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Sen. Ron Johnson's (R-WI) popularity problem is one entirely of his own making.

A Morning Consult poll shows that Johnson is radically unpopular. Wisconsin voters who approve of Johnson's job performance sit at just 36 percent. Where 51 percent of the state disapproves. A whopping 56 percent of independent voters also reject Johnson's performance. It means that unless there's a huge influx of Republican voters that outperform independents and Democrats, Johnson is done.

Irwin blames the whited sepulcher of Johnson's politics.

"At a time when so many Wisconsinites are hungry for a sane counter to Washington’s left turn, Johnson is firmly isolating himself, spouting fringe ideas and neglecting to advance a positive vision," he wrote.

Irwin doesn't believe in the "big lie," that Donald Trump secretly won the election. While he agrees that people could talk about election process solutions, Johnson wants to eliminate the bi-partisan Wisconsin Elections Commission.

"This is one of these big Democrat strongholds that just can’t seem to get their votes counted until they know exactly how many votes they need," Johnson said, singling out Milwaukee.

All it does is alienate Wisconsinites, all to ensure that the former president continues to love him.

All the while, "even former Vice President Mike Pence and House Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) are making statements to separate themselves and the party from the cult of personality," said Irwin.

Then there's the matter of the COVID conspiracy theories Johnson spins, including the false claim that mouth wash could cure it.

"Wisconsinites deserve better than his conspiracy and conspiracy-adjacent pronouncements," Irwin closed. "For example, I can say with absolute clarity that Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Ramthun and his followers are wrong when they say they have discovered proof that the 2020 election was stolen, and that Wisconsin’s electoral votes can be taken back. Will Ron Johnson be so clear? His record says he will not."

He explained that it's the clearest reason that Johnson isn't who he once was and that the state deserves better.

"By his words and his deeds, the 2022 version of Ron Johnson is failing the conservative cause and our state," Irwin said.

Read the full column at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

SmartNews