GOP's Ron Johnson candidly explains how Trump lost Wisconsin all by himself in secretly recorded video

Although Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) has reliably been one of former President Donald Trump's most ardent defenders when it comes to challenging the integrity of the 2020 election, he admitted in a secretly recorded video that Trump very likely lost his state fair and square.

A video posted on Twitter by Lauren Windsor, who describes herself as an "undercover reporter," shows Johnson delivering a breakdown of numbers in Wisconsin in which he says Trump could have won if tens of thousands of traditional Republican voters not left his name off their ballots.

"Collectively, the state assembly candidates, just Republican state assembly candidates, got [1.661 million] votes," Johnson explained. "The eight congressional candidates also got [1.661 million], so we obviously counted enough Republican votes. The only reason Trump lost Wisconsin is that 51,000 Republican voters didn't vote for him."

The person filming Johnson then asked him if he believed that "Joe Biden won this state fair and square."

"Well, look at the totals," Johnson replied. "It's certainly plausible, there's nothing obviously skewed about the results. There isn't!"

Johnson further reiterated that Trump "didn't get 51,000 votes that other Republicans got, and that's why he lost."

In 2020, Biden only beat Trump in Wisconsin by around 20,000 votes, meaning that these apparent anti-Trump GOP voters were the difference between victory and defeat.

Watch the video below.

In other strange Trump election news today, Trump today entered into a bizarre rant about circles and stairs to explain his election loss.

"When he fell up the stairs, fell up the stairs three times, it was not on any program," Trump said. "If that was me, it would have been the biggest story for months, career-ending. It was never on the media, never on mainstream media, his trip. It's okay, you can trip. Gerald Ford tripped, never lived it down. I would go very carefully down the stairs, I don't want to trip. You don't live it down with these people. With him they never put it on."

WATCH:





WATCH: Trump unspools wild rant about circles and stairs to explain his election loss youtu.be



