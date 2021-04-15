Conspiracy loving GOP senator basted for pushing 'white supremacist Great Replacement theory' on Fox
Less than one week after Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt demanded Fox News fire Tucker Carlson for pushing a white supremacist conspiracy theory, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) pushed the same racist talking point on Fox Business.

Johnson pushed the conspiracy theory during an interview with controversial former Trump official Larry Kudlow.

"This administration wants complete open borders, and you have to ask yourself why. Is it really they want to remake the demographics of America to ensure their -- that they stay in power forever? Is that what's happening here?" Johnson asked.

Ben Wikler, the chair of the Wisconsin Democratic Party, blasted Johnson for his comments.

"Ron Johnson never met a far-right conspiracy theory he didn't like, so you had to figure he'd land on the white supremacist Great Replacement theory sooner or later. Makes me sick to my stomach that this guy—temporarily—represents Wisconsin in the Senate," Wikler said.

Johnson is up for re-election in 2022 and seems to have decided that racism is his best bet to win re-election.