Ron Johnson accidentally says 'I condone' white supremacy in 'all-time Freudian slip'

As attorney Asha Rangappa explained to CNN's Poppy Harlow this morning, Trump's lawyers "... know what has happened to the attorneys who have come before them in other contexts and that they are unwilling to make assertions in court for which they can be held professionally and even potentially criminally liable."

According to a report from Politico, David Weinstein, who served in the Southern District of Florida U.S. Attorney's office, the former president's appeals up the chain to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals may not only fall on deaf ears, but the court may serve notice to not waste its time.

As Weinstein explained, Cannon's ruling -- which has stalled the DOJ's investigation of obstruction and possible violations of the Espionage Act is an "early victory" for Trump, however, "When push comes to shove, I find it hard to believe that [Trump] will maintain his short term victory with a long term win."

He went on to add, "The bigger picture here is what precedent will the Eleventh Circuit set with their decision?” before continuing, "Will we see many more of these motions in the future, or will they shut down that avenue once and for all?”

