Ron Johnson says he won't fight for more Wisconsin jobs because the state has 'enough'
Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin speaking at CPAC 2011 in Washington, D.C. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel revealed that Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) doesn't think that his state needs more jobs.

Over the weekend, Johnson revealed he wouldn't work to keep a Wisconsin manufacturer to add new jobs in his hometown.

"It's not like we don't have enough jobs here in Wisconsin. The biggest problem we have in Wisconsin right now is employers not being able to find enough workers," Johnson said about Oshkosh Corp.'s plans to relocate 1,000 jobs to South Carolina.

While all elected officials tend to serve as kind of ambassadors to their state, on Saturday, Johnson explained he would be taking another route.

"I wouldn't insert myself to demand that anything be manufactured here using federal funds in Wisconsin," Johnson told reporters while in Washington County. "Obviously, I'm supportive of it. But in the end, I think when using federal tax dollars, you want to spend those in the most efficient way and if it's more efficient, more effective to spend those in other states, I don't have a real problem with that."

The Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce hasn't commented on the issue through their website or social media.

