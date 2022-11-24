Cristiano Ronaldo says World Cup record 'makes me very proud'
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H soccer match between Portugal and Ghana at Stadium 974. Tom Weller/dpa

Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo spoke of his immense pride after becoming the first man to score at five World Cups in a 3-2 win over Ghana on Thursday.

The 37-year-old won and converted a penalty to open the scoring, although Ghana felt it was not a spot-kick and some pundits thought he dived.

"It was a beautiful moment. My fifth World Cup, we won. That was very important. The world record is something that makes me very proud," he told reporters.

Ronaldo is now without a club after parting ways with Manchester United this week following his criticism of the club in a television interview.

"This week we closed the chapter. The rest doesn't matter," he said.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (L) celebrates scoring his side's first goal from the penalty spot during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H soccer match between Portugal and Ghana at Stadium 974. Adam Davy/PA Wire/dpa
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (L) and Ghana's Alidu Seidu battle for the ball during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H soccer match between Portugal and Ghana at Stadium 974. Adam Davy/PA Wire/dpa