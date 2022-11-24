Cristiano Ronaldo says World Cup record 'makes me very proud'

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H soccer match between Portugal and Ghana at Stadium 974. Tom Weller/dpa
Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo spoke of his immense pride after becoming the first man to score at five World Cups in a 3-2 win over Ghana on Thursday.
The 37-year-old won and converted a penalty to open the scoring, although Ghana felt it was not a spot-kick and some pundits thought he dived.
"It was a beautiful moment. My fifth World Cup, we won. That was very important. The world record is something that makes me very proud," he told reporters.
Ronaldo is now without a club after parting ways with Manchester United this week following his criticism of the club in a television interview.
"This week we closed the chapter. The rest doesn't matter," he said.