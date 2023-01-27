Ronna McDaniel re-elected as RNC chair

Ronna McDaniel will remain chair of the Republican National Committee for another two years after members cast votes in a secret ballot Friday. It followed a contentious battle for the seat, largely caused by what many consider a disappointing general election result for the party.



McDaniel had been challenged by Harmeet Dhillon, a California lawyer who has represented Donald Trump and failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who tapped into anger within the party.

As The Washington Post pointed out this week, Dhillon courted both die-hard Trump supporters and Trump skeptics who thought McDaniel was too subservient to Trump.

“I have not sought the endorsement of any potential candidate for the United States presidency, including President Trump,” Dhillon said Thursday, before adding that she was in touch with him just the day before. “I think it’s very problematic for somebody to say that they’re neutral if they get an official endorsement.”

Trump had not spoken publicly on the chair fight, due to his staff deciding that his weighing in wouldn't benefit McDaniel.

In the run up to the vote, there was little sign that the divisions in the Party would be resolved anytime soon.

“All of us supporting Harmeet, we’re not going away,” said Jonathan Barnett, a committee member from Arkansas.