'The answer is Trump': Fox Business host explains Republican losses to Ronna McDaniel

Fox Business host Stuart Varney grilled Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel after she refused to blame former President Donald Trump for GOP losses in the 2022 midterms.

"Would you publicly say that Donald Trump bears any responsibility for some of the losses in the midterm elections?" Varney asked McDaniel amid efforts to replace her as chair.

"You know, I don't like this," McDaniel complained. "I don't like these parceling out because he supported Ted Budd, who won. And he supported J.D. Vance, who won."

The RNC chair attempted to deflect criticism of Trump by blaming Republican voters who split tickets to vote for some Democrats.

"But why are Republicans going and voting for one Republican and not the other?" she wondered.

"Trump," Varney answered. "Isn't that the answer to your question? You actually posed a question. The answer is Trump. Isn't it?"

"I'm saying I'm not into the blame game right now," McDaniel replied. "I think we've got to do an analysis. I think it's too quick."

