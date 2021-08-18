Trump White House doctor weaseled his way out of House rules against book advances: report

There are stacks of rules that members of Congress must follow when it comes to ethics and one of those is that officials can't accept book advances.

But Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) managed to get one anyway.

Forbes reported on the $50,000 advance Tuesday, noting that the conservative Republican signed a book deal in December 2020, according to his financial disclosure documents. He wasn't sworn in until Jan. 3, 2021.

An inspector general's report on Jackson was published in March detailing the ways in which subordinates complained that he "bullied" them, was sometimes drunk and made "sexual and denigrating statements about a female subordinate."

Jackson "disparaged, belittled, bullied, and humiliated" those working under him and ultimately created a toxic work environment that undermined the medical unit in the White House.

It also explained that he "engaged in inappropriate conduct involving the use of alcohol" during two presidential trips. Jackson was also once referred to as the "Candyman" because he would deliver whatever pills requested by White House staff without any paperwork.

His behavior didn't much matter, however, because he'd already left the Defense Department to run for Congress and was elected after running as a pro-Trump conservative.

Read the full report at Forbes.